Erica Mena, ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star, fired for racial slur

Actress Erica Mena has been fired from the reality television show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” for allegedly using a racist slur on a fellow actor.

Mena, 35, had been part of the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise on VH1, most notably in Atlanta and New York, since 2012.

The actress was fired after uttering a racist slur directed at Spice during a recent episode of the show, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community,” a statement posted to the show’s social media accounts stated. The announcement appeared on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. “Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season.

“Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

On the Tuesday episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” hairstylist Shekinah Jo invited Mena and Spice to a meal in an effort to end their growing feud, the Times reported.

The two actresses began to argue that was related to Mena’s 2022 divorce from singer Safaree Samuels, according to the newspaper.

Spice, whose legal name is Grace Latoya Hamilton, accused Mena of acting like she was “he first woman to be divorced,” the Times reported. Mena reacted by flipping the table and lunging at Spice, People reported.

Mena then yelled, “You monkey, you (expletive) blue monkey!” according to the magazine.

According to Forbes, Mena has used the slur before, allegedly against former “Love & Hip Hop: New York” costar Jhonni Blaze.

This year, Mena has appeared in TUBI’s “Stepmother 3″ as Zoey and played the lead role as Dr. Raven Fields in “Assistant,” according to IMDb.com.

Mena had been arrested on Aug. 25, in the Buckhead section of Atlanta, along with cast member Addie Richardson, 37, also known as Bambi Richardson, and two other people, WSB-TV reported. The two cast members were involved in a fight at the Lucca Lounge, according to the television station.

Representatives for Mena and Spice did not immediately respond Sunday to the Times’ requests for comment.

