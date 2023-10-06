Drake announces he is stepping away from music ‘for a year or so’ to address his health

Drake announced on Friday, hours before he released his latest album, that he will be taking a break from music for “maybe a year or so” due to stomach problems, according to NBC News.

The Canadian singer said during the Friday episode of his radio show, “Table For One,” that he has been suffering from the ailment for years.

“Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life,” he said. “I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach, I’m just saying what it is.”

Drake made the announcement hours before the worldwide release of his latest album, “For All the Dogs.”

“I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises to but I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be real with you,” the Grammy winner said.

“I need to get right, I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on,” he continued. “So I’ma lock the door on the studio for a little bit, I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”

The musician has dropped nine studio projects in the last 13 years, according to TMZ.

A representative for Drake declined to comment further on the musician’s announcement.