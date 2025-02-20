Delta plane crash: Airline to offer Flight 4819 passengers $30,000, ‘no strings attached’

TORONTO — Each passenger aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 4819 may be getting tens of thousands of dollars from the company.

Seventy-six passengers and four crew members were on the plane when it flipped over after landing on Monday at Toronto Pearson International Airport, The New York Times reported. Twenty-one people were hurt, but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Delta on Wednesday offered $30,000 to each passenger with “no strings attached” and that the offer “does not affect rights,” the company told the Times via email.

If all 76 passengers take the payout, Delta will have to pay almost $2.3 million, NBC News reported.

Delta did not say how many people took the money, The Washington Post reported.

Passengers seem to be exploring their rights to sue as Rochon Genova, a Canadian law firm, was retained by some Flight 4819 passengers.

There are international laws that require payments when an accident causes injury or death. U.S. airlines have to pay passengers in advance if the airlines determine money is needed to cover passenger expenses, the Times reported. The payment does not mean the airline admits it was liable. If passengers sue and the airline is found liable, the initial payment is deducted from the compensation awarded.

Meanwhile, the plane wreckage was removed from the runway on Wednesday, Delta said. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation into what caused the crash. It is being assisted by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, NBC News reported.

The company is “working to secure, identify and sort customers’ bags” and plans on reuniting passengers with their belongings as soon as it is safe to do so. It may be weeks before the passengers get their items back because the items need to be “thoroughly cleaned” before they are returned, Delta said.





