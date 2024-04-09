Customs officers seize $260K in heroin at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas — Customs agents seized more than $260,000 worth of heroin over the weekend at Texas-Mexico border.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents seized the narcotics on Saturday after a vehicle came into the country from the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo.

A customs officer referred a 2017 Toyota Tundra driven by a 29-year-old female U.S. citizen, the news release stated. A secondary examination, which included K-9s, resulted in the discovery of two packages within the vehicle.

The packages contained 13.5 pounds of a substance alleged to be heroin.

The heroin had an estimated street value of $260,015, officials said.

Customs agents seized the narcotics and the driver of the vehicle was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations special agents.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain focused on our border security mission and that dedication together with skills honed through experience resulted in this significant heroin seizure,” Albert Flores, port director for the Laredo Port of Entry, said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

