Critics Choice Awards 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ is big winner

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — “Oppenheimer” won big at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, taking eight awards including best picture, best director and best supporting actor.

The Christopher Nolan-directed film also won awards for Best Acting Ensemble, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Score. Robert Downey Jr. won for Best Supporting Actor.

The other blockbuster film of 2023, “Barbie” won six awards. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach won for Best Original Screenplay, and the film also took honors for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Comedy and the Best Song (“I’m Just Ken”).

Paul Giamatti (best actor) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (best supporting actress) won for their roles in “The Holdovers,” while Emma Stone won Best Actress for “Poor Things.”

“Succession” won the award for best drama series, while cast members Sarah Snook (best actress) and Kieran Culkin (best actor) took acting award. “The Bear” won four awards, including best comedy series. Cast members Jeremy Allen White (best actor, comedy series), Ayo Edebiri (best actress, comedy series) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (best supporting actor, comedy series).

“Barbie” star America Ferrera received the eighth annual See Her Award and Harrison Ford was honored with a Career Achievement Award.

Here is the list of winners.

Winners are in bold.

Television

Best Drama Series

Succession

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Loki

The Morning Show

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Timothy Olyphant, Justified: City Primeval

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook, Succession

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Khalid Abdalla, The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Ke Huy Quan, Loki

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Sophia Di Martino, Loki

Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Best Comedy Series

The Bear

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Drew Tarver, The Other Two

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Limited Series

Beef

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Love & Death

A Murder at the End of the World

A Small Light

Best Movie Made for Television

Quiz Lady

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Finestkind

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

No One Will Save You

Reality

Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV

Steven Yeun, Beef

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Tom Holland, The Crowded Room

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV

Ali Wong, Beef

Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You

Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Sydney Sweeney, Reality

Juno Temple, Fargo

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Liev Schreiber, A Small Light

Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers

Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV

Maria Bello, Beef

Billie Boullet, A Small Light

Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Best Foreign Language Series

Lupin

Bargain

The Glory

The Good Mothers

The Interpreter of Silence

Mask Girl

Moving

Congratulations to “Lupin”⭐️

Best Animated Series

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Young Love

Congratulations to “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off”⭐️

Best Talk Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Graham Norton Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Congratulations to “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”⭐️

Best Comedy Special

John Mulaney: Baby J

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits

John Early: Now More Than Ever

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Movies

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Best Young Actor/Actress

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie

Calah Lane, Wonka

Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator

Best Acting Ensemble

Oppenheimer

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Screenplay

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Samy Burch, May December

Alex Convery, Air

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Cinematography

Oppenheimer

Maestro

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best Production Design

Barbie

Saltburn

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Asteroid City

Best Editing

Oppenheimer

Air

Barbie

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Wonka

The Color Purple

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

Oppenheimer

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

Barbie

American Fiction

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Best Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla

Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Song

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

“Dance the Night” – Barbie

”Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

”Road to Freedom” – Rustin

”This Wish” – Wish

”What Was I Made For” – Barbie

Best Score

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

