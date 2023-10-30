Broncos play Taylor Swift’s music in stadium after upsetting Chiefs

DENVER — Karma may be Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, but the Denver Broncos borrowed from the pop singer’s music catalog to needle the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Broncos ended a 16-game losing streak to their AFC West rivals, winning 24-9 at Empower Field at Mile High, ESPN reported.

And they stifled Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as Swift’s romantic interest finished with six catches for 58 yards. She did not attend the game.

After such a victory drought, the Broncos (3-5) enjoyed some karma of their own. After the final seconds ticked off the clock, the stadium speakers at Empower Field blared Swift’s “Shake It Off” for its postgame music, USA Today reported.

The Broncos played Taylor Swift in the stadium after defeating the Chiefs 💀pic.twitter.com/izryaeWTrW — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 29, 2023

Denver’s cheerleading squad had a choreographed routine ready in case the Broncos did the unthinkable and defeated the Chiefs (6-2), who had won six straight games after a season-opening, 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Broncos fans had a field day on X, formerly known as Twitter, as Denver avenged a 19-8 loss to the Chiefs in Week 6 on Oct. 12.

“Now this is the pettiness I’m here for,” one fan tweeted.

“This that peak pettiness I strive to obtain one day,” another fan tweeted.

“Excellent trolling,” another fan noted, while still another called the game the Broncos’ Super Bowl.

But players gonna play, play, play, play, play. And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.

Life is tough in the AFC West.

