Body found 2 weeks after man with homemade raft vanishes in Grand Canyon

Authorities have recovered a body in the search for a New Mexico man who disappeared along with his dog last month after he was believed to have tried to go down the Colorado River in a homemade raft.

The body was found in the Colorado River on Friday in Grand Canyon National Park, according to the National Park Service.

“Initial information indicates the body is that of missing person Thomas L. Robison,” NPS officials said Monday. “The Coconino County Medical Examiner will confirm positive identification.”

Authorities launched a search for Robison after finding his 2001 Toyota Tacoma abandoned on April 21 at Lees Ferry in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Lees Ferry, at the border between Utah and Arizona, is the only place in Glen Canyon where people can drive to the Colorado River, according to the NPS. It has a launch ramp for boats and kayaks, with the latter becoming increasingly popular on the river.

Last month, officials said they believed that Robison may have tried to navigate the Colorado River with his dog, an 11-year-old Welsh corgi, on “a self made” wooden raft.

How Robison may have died and the circumstances leading to his disappearance remained unclear on Tuesday. Officials said no additional details were immediately available.

