Bear attacks security guard at Colorado hotel

ASPEN, Colo. — A security guard had to fend off an attack from a black bear in a Colorado hotel kitchen, wildlife officials said.

KDVR-TV reported that the attack happened late Monday night at the St. Regis Aspen Resort, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The bear has since been found and euthanized.

In a Wednesday news release, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it has “clear guidelines” on handling incidents involving black bears.

Video shows bear attack security guard at Aspen hotel

“Bears in Colorado are euthanized for one of three reasons: dangerous bears, depredating bears and nuisance bears that receive two strikes,” the agency said.

Matt Yamashita, the CPW’s area wildlife manager in the Aspen area, told KDVR in a statement that they were able to confirm the “aggressive behavior” of the bear.

“Using the footage provided by the hotel, we were able to confirm the aggressive behavior of the bear and identify unique physical characteristics of the bear that assisted in the proper identification of the offending bear,” Yamashita said.

According to KUSA-TV, hotel patrons reported seeing the bear inside the kitchen at around 11 p.m. MDT.

When the security guard went to investigate, he rounded a corner and apparently startled the bear, the television station reported.

The guard was able to escape from the bear and called 911, KUSA reported. He suffered scratches to his back, according to the television station.

CPW officials said the guard was released from an area hopsital on Tuesday, KUSA reported.

Around 10 p.m. MDT on Tuesday, wildlife officers spotted a bear near Conner Park and eventually chased it into a tree about four hours later, KDVR reported. The animal was tranquilized and removed from a tree with a fire ladder, according to the television station.