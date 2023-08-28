UNC at Chapel Hill lifts lockdown after reports of ‘armed, dangerous person’

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was on lockdown Monday afternoon after reports of an “armed, dangerous person on or near campus.”

The first alert to people on campus went out after 1 p.m. with the university telling students about an hour and a half later to remain sheltered in place with a “suspect at large,” The Associated Press reported.

UNC Police lift lockdown

Update 4:30 p.m. EDT: The University of North Carolina Police Department ended the lockdown on campus.

In a tweet at 4:14 p.m. EDT, police told students and personnel to “resume normal activities.”

“All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities,” the department tweeted.

The lockdown was lifted after three hours.

School officials and local police did not provide details about an alleged shooting on campus, The Associated Press reported.

School officials said they would share information once it was verified, the news organization reported.

All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities. https://t.co/7frHnEuMIU — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023

-- Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Original report: Dozens of police officers and multiple helicopters were dispatched.

More than two hours after it started, students were being escorted from a science building.

The Washington Post reported that classes were canceled for the remainder of the day.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had spoken with the county sheriff and the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, adding that he has pledged, “all state resources needed to capture the shooter and protect the UNC Campus,” the Post reported.

The school called it “the active assailant situation” in the campus Alert Carolina system, WTVD reported.

CNN reported that UNC-Chapel Hill has about 32,000 students, 4,000 faculty and 9,000 staff.







