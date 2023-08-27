Arleen Sorkin, original voice of Harley Quinn, ‘Days of Our Lives’ actress, dead at 67

Arleen Sorkin, the original voice of Harley Quinn from “Batman: The Animated Series” and a longtime “Days of Our Lives” actress, died Thursday. She was 67.

James Gunn, the CEO of DC Studios, announced Sorkin’s death in an Instagram post.

“Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us loved,” Gunn wrote. “Love to her family and friends.”

Harley Quinn made her debut in “Batman: The Animated Series” in 1992,” USA Today reported. She was originally only meant to appear in one episode, but the character developed into a standout villain against the Caped Crusader, according to the newspaper.

She would continue to voice the character over several projects, Variety reported. That included roles in “Superman: The Animated Series,” “The New Batman Adventures,” “Gotham Girls,” “Static Shock,” “Justice League,” “Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker” and “The Batman Superman Movie: The World’s Finest.”

Sorkin appeared in 427 episodes of “Days of Our Lives” from 1984 to 2010, playing the role of Calliope Jones Bradford, according to IMDb.com.

She earned two Daytime Emmy Award nominations for outstanding supporting actress in 1988 and 1989, according to Variety. She played the character of Jones exclusively between 1984 and 1990, with guest appearances in 1992, 2006 and 2010, the entertainment news website reported.

Mark Hamill, who often voiced his lines as the Joker opposite Sorkin, paid tribute to her on social media.

“Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person,” Hamill tweeted. “I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones.”

Devastated to learn we've lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I'm grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. 🙏 Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones. 💔 pic.twitter.com/g1Mb3BWoKn — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 27, 2023

Born on Oct. 14, 1955, Sorkin began her career working in a comedy troupe and as a cabaret performer during the 1970s and 1980s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other acting credits include “Duet,” “Open House,” “Dream On,” “Ted & Venus,” “I Don’t Buy Kisses Anymore” and “Frasier,” the entertainment news website reported.

From 1990 to 1992, she was the co-host of “America’s Funniest People” with Dave Coulier.

Sorkin also was a writer and producer, working on “How to Marry a Billionaire” and “Fired Up,” Variety reported. She co-wrote “Picture Perfect” in 1997 and two episodes of “Tiny Toon Adventures.”

Sorkin is survived by her husband, producer-writer Christopher Lloyd, and their two children, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

