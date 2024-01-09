Apple Vision Pro: The company’s $3,499 headset gets release date

Apple’s mixed-reality headset will be available in its stores beginning Feb. 2, according to the company.

The Apple Pro headset, $3,500 goggles allows users to select elements in an app just by looking at them, according to The Associated Press.

The headset was unveiled at a software conference held at its Cupertino, California, headquarters eight months ago. It features a high‑performance eye‑tracking system of LEDs and infrared cameras that project invisible light patterns onto each eye.

According to Apple, the goggles’ operating system will be compatible with more than 1 million apps designed for the iPhone and iPad.

Pre-orders begin Jan. 19, but buyers will have to go to a store to be properly fitted for the goggles, which are controlled with the eyes and a few simple hand gestures, according to the AP.

The Vision Pro is Apple’s first new product since it introduced the Apple Watch 10 years ago.

