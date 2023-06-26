Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks will be awarded honorary Oscars

Longtime actress Angela Bassett and legendary writer and film director Mel Brooks will be among four people to receive honorary Academy Awards in November.

Film editor Carol Littleton will also receive the Oscar at the Governors Awards on Nov. 18 in Los Angeles, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday.

Michelle Satter of the Sundance Institute will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, Variety reported.

Bassett, 64, has been nominated for two Academy Awards, most recently for best supporting actress for 2022′s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” She also was nominated for best actress for her portrayal of the late Tina Turner in 1993′s “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

Brooks, 96, has been nominated for three Oscars and won a statuette in 1968 for story and screenplay for 1967′s “The Producers.” He was nominated for best song from “Blazing Saddles” and screenplay for “Young Frankenstein,” a pair of 1974 films.

Brooks has also pulled off entertainment’s EGOT, winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

Littleton, 81, was nominated for best film editing in “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” in 1982.

Satter is the founding senior director of the Sundance Institute’s Artist Programs, Variety reported. The institute focuses on the cultural impact of supporting independent storytellers.

“The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans,” Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement. “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting. Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment. Carol Littleton’s career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her. A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, honorary Oscars are presented annually to recognize “extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

