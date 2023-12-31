4 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide involving New York police sergeant

NEW YORK — Investigators say a family of four was found dead early Saturday morning at a home in New City, New York, in an apparent murder-suicide.

>> Read more trending news

The Clarkstown Police Department said Saturday just after midnight, officers were called out to 10 Clydesdale Court in New City, a suburb of New York City, for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they made their way through the home and found four people dead.

The four were identified by police as Watson Morgan, 49; Ornela Morgan, 43; and their two sons, ages 10 and 12. The family of four all had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that Watson Morgan shot and killed his wife and their two sons before he took his own life, The Associated Press reported.

Watson Morgan was a sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department. He began his career with the New York Police Department in 2000 and then joined the Bronxville Police Department seven years later, according to a department biography obtained by the AP. He became a sergeant in 2016.

Clarkstown Police Department conducted a welfare check after Watson Morgan did not show up for his shift with the Bronxville Police Department, the AP reported.

“Our hearts go out to Sergeant Morgan’s extended family,” Bronxville Police Chief Christopher Satriale said in a statement obtained by the AP. “Our thoughts and prayers are also with his Bronxville Police Department family.”