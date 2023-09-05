23 injured when vehicle crashes into Houston-area Denny’s

ROSENBERG, Texas — Twenty-three people were injured after an SUV crashed into a Houston-area Denny’s restaurant on Monday, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the Rosenberg Police Department, a maroon Jeep SUV plowed into the restaurant, located in the southwest Houston suburb of Rosenberg, at about 11:20 a.m. CDT.

The vehicle crashed into the south wall of the restaurant, and injuries ranged in severity from minor lacerations to severe injuries, police said. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The youngest person injured was 12 years old and the oldest was in their 70s, KHOU-TV reported.

The driver, who was not injured, is a 30-year-old man, KPRC-TV reported.

A woman whose parents were dining at the restaurant told KHOU that the vehicle stopped short of them, but a support beam fell and broke her mother’s leg.

“They have stitches everywhere and my mom possibly has a broken leg, but I mean it’s a blessing that they are talking and alive and everything,” Sylvia Flores told the television station. “My heart goes out to whoever is hurt worse and to Denny’s, I mean, I told them all inside how sorry I was this happened.”

The injured victims were taken to area hospitals, police said. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Rosenberg is about 35 miles southwest from downtown Houston.