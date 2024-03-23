2 killed after school bus with over 40 pre-kindergarteners on it hit by cement truck in Texas

BASTROP, Texas — At least two people were killed after a school bus crashed with a cement truck in Bastrop County, Texas Friday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety said that the crash happened between a Hays Consolidated Independent School District bus and a cement truck just before 2 p.m., KXAN reported.

The cement truck was heading eastbound on State Highway 21 when it crashed into the bus. KVUE reported that a Dodge Charger crashed into the back of the bus. The driver of the Dodge Charger was killed.

Four people were taken by helicopter with critical injuries to the hospital and about 10 others were taken by ambulance with serious injuries, the news outlet reported.

Authorities said that one of the deaths was a student on the bus, KXAN reported.

Hays Consolidated Independent School District said in a news release that the students on the bus were coming back to Tom Green Elementary School from a field trip at the Bastrop Zoo, the news outlet reported. 44 pre-K students were on the bus and 11 adults.

It is not clear if the driver of the cement truck will be facing any charges, The Associated Press reported.

“In this terrible moment, our community must come together to support those who’ve lost loved ones and those who are recovering,” Texas State Rep. Erin Zwiener wrote, according to the AP. Zwiener also thanked first responders and school district employees who she said “saved lives today.”

