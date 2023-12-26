2 arrested after Banksy artwork theft

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of theft and criminal damage after a stop sign featuring work by street artist Banksy was stolen last week in London.

The sign, which Banksy added three military drones to, was unveiled Friday in southeast London, BBC News reported. It is believed to be worth more than £500,000 (about $636,000), according to The Guardian.

It was stolen less than an hour after Banksy confirmed the art was his, Sky News reported.

Video shared by The Guardian showed a man with bolt cutters climbing onto a bicycle to reach the sign and cut it down. The man can be seen jogging from the area with the sign in hand.

London’s Metropolitan Police said authorities arrested a man in his 20s in connection with the theft on Saturday, BBC News reported. He was later released on bail.

On Sunday, authorities arrested a man in his 40s, according to the news network.

Neither of the men were identified by name.

It was not immediately clear whether the art installation had been recovered.