Trending

15-year-old accused of robbing 3 marijuana dispensary delivery drivers

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The 15-year-old was charged as an adult.

Teen charged: File photo. A 15-year-old is accused of robbing three marijuana dispensary delivery drivers. (Daniel Munoz/AFP via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. — A 15-year-old from Michigan is accused of robbing multiple marijuana dispensary delivery drivers three times during October, prosecutors said Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the office of Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, the teen was arraigned as an adult on Tuesday in 41B Clinton Township District Court. The juvenile, from Clinton Township, has not been identified by prosecutors.

The suspect was charged with three counts of armed robbery and two counts of felony firearm, prosecutors said.

The teen was ordered to undergo a mental-health evaluation and is not allowed to have contact with any of the alleged victims, MLive.com reported. They also must wear a steel cuff GPS tether, Magistrate Ryan Zemke ruled.

Prosecutors did not release details about the alleged robberies.

“The safety of our community remains our top priority,” Lucido said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this person has made bad decisions putting our community at risk and the juvenile will have to face the consequences of their actions.”

Bail was set at $300,000, WJBK-TV reported.

Latest trending news:

Most Read