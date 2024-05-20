13-year-old girl accused of calling in false report of school shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A 13-year-old girl is accused of making a false report of a shooting at a South Florida middle school on Friday, authorities said.

The student was arrested and faces one count of making a false report of the use of a firearm in a violent manner.

According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the middle school student allegedly called 911 on Friday afternoon and reported there was a shooting at Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office Threat Management Unit went to the school.

According to detectives, the student allegedly told the 911 dispatcher she was joking, but the call had already been disconnected, the news release stated. A 911 dispatcher called the girl back, but she allegedly said he did not answer because she was scared. She added that she did not believe that the call would result in a response by law enforcement officials.

Deputies responded to the middle school to address a possible threat, but an “all clear” was given moments after their arrival, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives then concentrated on investigating the alleged call to 911.

After her arrest, the girl was taken to the county’s Juvenile Assessment Center.

“These types of threats are taken seriously, investigated fully and could result in criminal charges,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The middle school is located about 30 minutes south of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where a gunman opened fire on Feb. 14, 2018, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others.

