1 killed after small plane crashes into power line

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A pilot was killed after his small plane crashed into a power line by a Houston airport late Saturday night in Harris County, Texas, officials say.

>> Read more trending news

On Twitter, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were called out to the 17100 block of Groschke and Longhorn for a crash that involved a “crop-duster-styled aircraft.” Gonzalez confirmed that one person was deceased. The person was confirmed to be the pilot of the plane, KHOU reported.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper told the news outlet that the pilot was identified as Sherod Coleman, 49.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to the 17100 blk of Groschke/Longhorn, in reference to a crash-involving a crop-duster styled aircraft. One person confirmed deceased. @TxDPS will be the lead agency. It appears the aircraft struck a power line, causing some significant

1/2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 23, 2023

The crash happened near the West Houston Airport just before midnight Sunday, Gonzalez said, according to KHOU. He also said that the plane hit a power line that caused damage and power outages in the area.

Gonzalez said that the Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation.

Officials did not say when the power is expected to be restored for the area, KHOU reported.

Texas DPS officials expect to have an update later on their investigation, according to the news outlet.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating this incident.

The cause of the crash is unclear.