1 dead, another injured after falling into grain bin

PORTER, Minn. — One person has died and another was found injured after they reportedly fell into a grain bin near Porter, Minnesota, officials say.

In a news release, Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., deputies received a call about two people who were trapped inside a grain bin near Porter. When deputies arrived, they found a 62-year-old man who was able to get himself out of the grain bin. A 27-year-old man was still trapped inside the bin.

For about an hour, rescue crews worked at removing the grain from the bin when the man was found, the sheriff’s office said. He was removed from the bin by the rescue crews.

Life-saving measures were performed on the 27-year-old man but he died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The 62-year-old man was taken to the hospital, KVLY reported. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A first responder was also taken to the hospital for a heat-related injury, the news outlet reported.

Names of both men have not yet been released, the sheriff’s office said.