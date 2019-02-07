Zoo will name cockroach after your ex, feed it to meerkats for Valentine's Day

EL PASO, Texas - Yet another zoo is inviting patrons to name a cockroach after a pesky ex for Valentine's Day – but this promotion goes a step further.
Now, you can watch meerkats eat the hissing pests.
Texas' El Paso Zoo announced the event, dubbed "Quit Bugging Me," in a Facebook post Tuesday.
"What's the perfect Valentine's Day gift? Naming a cockroach after your ex, of course!" the post read.
If you're interested, just tell the zoo your ex's name in a Facebook message by Sunday, according to KFOX-TV. Beginning Monday, the zoo will post each ex's first name and last initial on Facebook and at the meerkat exhibit, the station reported.
Staffers will feed the roaches to the meerkats at 2:15 p.m. Feb. 14, the zoo said. You can watch the event in person at the zoo, or online via Facebook Live or the zoo's website.
Other attractions, including the Hemsley Conservation Centre in England, New York's Bronx Zoo and the San Francisco Zoo, have organized similar promotions.
