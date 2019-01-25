  • YouTube plans to reduce conspiracy video recommendations

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    YouTube is changing how it recommends videos to users in an attempt to reduce suggesting conspiracy videos and other borderline content, the company said Friday.

    Officials said the changes to its recommendation algorithm aim to impact the proliferation of “videos promoting a phony miracle cure for a serious illness, claiming the Earth is flat, or making blatantly false claims about historic events like 9/11,” about 1 percent of videos on the site.

    The changes will only affect recommendations of what to watch, not the availability of a video, YouTube said

    “We think this change strikes a balance between maintaining a platform for free speech and living up to our responsibility to users,” officials said in a release.

    The change will roll out in the United States and as the system becomes more reliable will be introduced in other countries.

