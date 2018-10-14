You can star in the big-screen version of  Lin-Manuel Miranda's ‘In the Heights'

You know every single word to the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical catalog. You belt out the songs from “Hamilton,” “Moana” and “In the Heights.” You even know that he penned a song for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” But now you could be a member of the cast in the planned film based on his first Tony Award-winning show, “In the Heights.”
Miranda announced Thursday the worldwide digital casting call for the film version of “In the Heights.”
The story focuses on the Washington Heights section of Manhattan in the same neighborhood in which Miranda grew up. It follows characters as they deal with family, love and the gentrification of their community, NBC News reported.
The film is being directed by Jon M. Chu. The lead will be played by Anthony Ramos, Miranda’s co-star from “Hamilton.” Ramos portrayed John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the hit Broadway show from July 2015 until November 2016. He is also appearing in the remake of “A Star Is Born” starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
The deadline for casting call submissions is Nov. 7. For more information, click here.
Filming begins next summer and the movie is set to premiere in 2020, Playbill reported.
“In the Heights” was written by Quiara Alegría Hudes, with music and lyrics by Miranda. It won multiple Tony Awards, including best musical in 2008, according to Playbill.
