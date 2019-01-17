  • Yes, Congress and the president are being paid during the shutdown. Here's how much and why

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    As the partial government shutdown continues, around 800,000 federal employees are either working without pay or have been furloughed – told to stay home.

    Both of those situations mean that those federal workers will not be collecting a paycheck until the shutdown comes to an end.

    While the hundreds of thousands of employees have missed at least one paycheck, those who are tasked with crafting and passing the legislation that will fund the government are still getting paid.

    Members of Congress, in addition to the president, vice president, Cabinet members and others are still collecting their pay. Below is a list of how much they make and why their pay is not impacted by the partial shutdown.

    Who isn’t getting paid?

    About 300,000 federal employees have been furloughed – sent home from their jobs without being paid.

    The other 500,000 federal employees are deemed “essential,” so they are working, but are not getting a paycheck. TSA agents are in this group, as are FBI agents. The 500,000 essential employees will receive back pay for the time they worked. 

    The 300,000 furloughed employees may not.

    Who is getting paid and why?

    Those who are getting paid amid the partial shutdown include:

    The president

    The vice president

    Members of the House and the Senate

    Some administration officials

    Cabinet members

    Supreme Court Justices

    Service members in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines – they are funded through the Department of Defense budget which was passed late last year. However, members of the Coast Guard, which is funded through the Department of Homeland Security, are not being paid.

    How much are they making?

    Here is a look at the annual salaries for members of Congress, the administration, Cabinet members and the justices on the Supreme Court. 

    Congressional leadership:

    Speaker of the House (Nancy Pelosi, D-California): $223,500

    House majority and minority leaders (Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland,

    Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California): $193,400

    Senate president pro tempore (Charles Grassley, R-Iowa): $193,400

    Senate majority and minority leaders (Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky,

    Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York): $193,400

    The House:

    All representatives (including delegates and the resident commissioner from Puerto Rico): $174,000

    Chief administrative officer: $172,500

    Clerk of the House: $172,500

    Sergeant at arms: $172,500

    Chaplain: $172,500

    Legislative counsel: $172,500

    Law revision counsel: $172,500
    Parliamentarian: $172,500

    Inspector general: $172,500

    Director, interparliamentary affairs: $172,500

    General counsel to the House: $172,500  

    The Senate:

    All senators: $174,000

    Secretary of the Senate: $172,500

    Sergeant at arms and doorkeeper: $172,500

    Legislative counsel: $172,500

    Legal counsel: $172,500 

    Parliamentarian: $171,315

    Chaplain: $160,787

    The administration:

    President (Donald Trump): $400,000 – Trump donates his salary to various government programs.

    Vice President (Mike Pence): $230,700

    Cabinet members: $199,700

    Supreme Court Justices:

    Chief Justice (John Roberts): $267,000

    Associate Justices: $255,300 

    Why are they getting paid?

    The short answer is they are getting paid because the Constitution says so.

    The salaries of senators and representatives are paid by the treasury and are set by Congress itself. Because they set their salaries, members of Congress must follow specific rules when it comes to changing their pay.

    First, members of congress are paid under legislation that is separate from the appropriations bill that funds most of the government. That means the pot of money members of Congress are paid out of is not the same budget used to pay other federal employees.

    According to Article I, Section 6 of the Constitution, Congress may not pass any bill that affects pay during its current term. So even if Congress members wanted to vote to suspend their pay during a partial government shutdown, that legislation could not take effect until at least 2020.

    The president’s salary is covered in the Constitution in Article II, Section 1. Congress can change a president’s salary, but not during his or her term.

    Who is voluntarily having their pay withheld?

    More than 70 representatives and senators have asked that their pay be withheld or donated to a charity, according to a CNN story. Click here to see the list of those congressmen and women. 

