Yara Shahidi, Naomi Osaka among 2019 'Shero' Barbies for doll's 60th anniversary

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - Barbie is celebrating 60 years and, in honor of the milestone, Mattel is releasing a new lineup of Sheroes who include tennis player Naomi Osaka and actress Yara Shahidi.
“Barbie will honor more than 20 women across multiple countries and continents ranging from 19 to 85 years old and speaking 13 languages,” the company said in a statement. “This is the largest and most diverse lineup of women honored to date by Barbie and a continuation of the ‘Shero’ program launched in 2015.”
In addition to Osaka and Shahidi, the 2019 Sheroes line will include dolls in the likeness of Brazilian surfer Maya Gabiera, German cycling champion Kristina Vogel, Canadian ice skater Tessa Virtue, UK activist and model Adwoa Aboah, artistic gymnast Dipa Karmakar, of India, Chinese photographer Chen Man, and Australian journalist Ita Buttrose.
Considered “the highest honor from the Barbie brand,” each woman will receive one of the dolls made in her likeness. They join the ranks of director Ava Duvernay, ballet dancer Misty Copeland, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, model Ashley Graham, Olympians Ibtihaj Muhammad and Gabby Douglas and artist Frida Kahlo, among others.
According to a news release, Barbie will donate one dollar for every doll sold in the United States between March 6 and 11 to the brand’s Dream Gap initiative, which aims to increase awareness of factors that prevent girls from reaching their full potential.
