Yanny or Laurel? Viral audio clip leaves internet divided

An audio clip on social media has the internet divided.
Twitter user Cloe Feldman tweeted the clip, which repeats a word a number of times, Tuesday.
What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I— Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018
While some people claim to hear the word "Laurel" in the clip, others say they hear "Yanny."
The clip has been shared thousands of times, and people around the world – including celebrities Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling and, of course, Yanni – have weighed in on what they hear.
I only hear Yanni ;) hahaha https://t.co/WrMMVvl8iX— Yanni (@Yanni) May 15, 2018
it's so clearly laurel. I can't even figure out how one would hear yanny.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 15, 2018
It’s Yanny pic.twitter.com/p03ljzpomJ— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2018
The internet debate is similar to other sensations over the last few years, such as the dress, these shoes or this jacket.
So, is it "Yanny" or "Laurel"? Weigh in with our poll.
