Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, sentenced to 8 years in prison

HENNING, Tenn. - The daughter of country music legend Wynonna Judd has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
People reported that Grace Pauline Kelley, 22, has been at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning, Tennessee, since April.
The Tennessean reported that Kelley was sentenced Feb. 8 after violating her parole when she left her court-mandated drug recovery program. The program and parole stemmed from meth charges from last year.
In May 2017, Kelley pleaded guilty to the manufacturing, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine in Williamson County Court, The Tennessean reported.
Kelley was given a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days in jail as part of a plea deal, according to Entertainment Tonight. The time was to be served on probation after she spent 30 days in jail and 180 days at an in-house rehab center for the drug recovery program, which she left.
Kelley’s release date is Aug.10, 2025, but she is eligible for parole Feb. 4, 2019.
Kelley is Judd’s daughter from the musician’s first marriage to Arch Kelley, who has had run-ins with the law himself with multiple drug arrests.
