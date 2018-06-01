  • WWE stars John Cena, Nikki Bella back together, sources say

    By: Bob DAngelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Just like a pro wrestling script, there is a new storyline involving WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella.

    According to People, the couple have rekindled their relationship.

    The couple ended their engagement in mid-April -- three weeks before their wedding -- but a source confirmed to People that they are now back together.

    “They were always going to find their way back to each other,” the source told the magazine. “It was never going to be permanent.”

    Bella, 34, and Cena, 41, were seen together on May 19. 

    On May 19, the two were spotted out together for the first since their split.

    “They’re basically back together,” a second source told People. “They never stopped talking. Other than the actual wedding weekend, when they took some space, they have been talking.”

