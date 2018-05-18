  • Wrong directions:These interstate signs contain incorrect information

    Drivers on an Alabama interstate did double takes Wednesday after viewing a new sign in the Birmingham area that displayed incorrect highway directions, AL.com reported.

    The sign at the I-65 junction with I-59 and I-20 that is called “Malfunction Junction” by local residents, instructed drivers to stay in the middle lane for “I-65 West and I-59 South,” toward Tuscaloosa, while using the right lane to take “I-20 North” toward Huntsville.

    The interstate numbering system in the United States designates odd-numbered highways as north-south roads, while even-numbered roads are east-west thoroughfares.

    "I know 65 South and I know 65 North. I have never heard of West. That must go to some magical place," Latonya Jones told WBMA.

    The new sign will be covered and replaced, Alabama Department of Transportation officials said.

    ALDOT spokeswoman Linda Crockett said the wrong directions on the sign were the result of a fabrication error, AL.com reported.

     

     

