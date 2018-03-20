World's last male northern white rhino dies

The world's last male northern white rhinoceros has died, CNN reported.
Sudan, a 45-year-old rhino, was euthanized by a veterinary team after his health deteriorated, according to the conservation group WildAid. The rhino was being treated for age-related issues and multiple infections, CNN reported.
Sudan lived in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya.
“He was a gentle giant, his personality was just amazing and given his size, a lot of people were afraid of him. But there was nothing mean about him,” said Elodie Sampere, a representative for Ol Pejeta.
There are now only two females left in the subspecies. Researchers were able to save some of Sudan's genetic material, hoping for success in artificially inseminating one of the two females left, Sampere said.
It is with great sadness that Ol Pejeta Conservancy and the Dvr Krlov Zoo announce that Sudan, the worlds last male northern white rhino, age 45, died at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya on March 19th, 2018 (yesterday). #SudanForever #TheLoneBachelorGone #Only2Left pic.twitter.com/1ncvmjZTy1— Ol Pejeta (@OlPejeta) March 20, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}