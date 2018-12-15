  • World War II vet, 92, robbed at gunpoint at retirement home

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SLIDELL, La. - A 92-year-old World War II veteran was robbed at gunpoint Thursday at his Louisiana retirement home, WDSU reported. The thief escaped with cash and medications, the television station reported.

    Police in Slidell said the suspect entered the Lafittes Landing retirement community and knocked on the victim’s front door. 

    When the victim opened his door, police said the suspect took out a gun and forced his way into the home, taking cash, medication and his car keys. The suspect stole the victim’s 2006 black Chevrolet Malibu and fled, WVUE reported.

    The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance camera, police said.

