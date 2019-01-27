  • World War II-era grenade found at Florida Taco Bell

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    OCALA, Fla. - A Florida Taco Bell was evacuated Saturday after a man who was magnet fishing found a World War II-era grenade and brought it to the restaurant before calling authorities.

    The man found the grenade while fishing in Ocklawaha, put it in his trunk and drove to the Taco Bell, Ocala police said.

    The Marion County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad confirmed it was an authentic World War II grenade. They removed the explosive and plan to properly dispose of it, Ocala police said.

    The Taco Bell was reopened.

     

