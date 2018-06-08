  • World reacts to death of Anthony Bourdain

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    When news broke that Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France, friends, coworkers and fans went to social media to mourn, reacting to his death.

    CNN confirmed Bourdain’s cause of death as suicide. He was the host of CNN’s series “Parts Unknown.” Eric Ripert, a chef and friend of Bourdain, found him unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning, CNN reported. Bourdain was in France filming a new episode of the series.

    The reaction on social media varied from thoughts and prayers to asking why.

    >> Read more trending news 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

