Worker's death in cheese factory mixing machine ruled accidental, police say

ORANGEBURG, N.J. - The death of an employee found in a cheese mixing machine has been deemed a work-related accident, investigators said.
Edwin Nunez, 41, of Paterson, was found in the mechanism at ICCO Cheese Co. around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 15 by a co-worker, News12 reported.
Nunez had worked at the company, which specializes in grated cheeses, for about 18 months.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}