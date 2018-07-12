0 Woman's pit bull rescue dog saves her from home invasion

A woman in Louisville, Kentucky, is thankful to her rescue pit bull for saving her during a home invasion.

WAVE reported that Kelsey Leachman was in her living room Monday watching TV when her pit bull, Layla, started became agitated.

“She started barking and ran into the kitchen and I could tell by the way she was growling something wasn't right,” Leachman told WAVE.

A man was standing in her kitchen. Leachman ran for the door and the man ran after her, knocking her to the floor.

“The whole time Layla was barking and biting his legs and going crazy, and I was kicking and screaming,” Leachman said.

Leachman was able to push the intruder away as Layla bit him. The man ran outside, and Leachman locked the door and called police.

“The (police dog) was able to catch his scent and it was lost at (a nearby high school),” Leachman said. “So, (police) think that possibly he may have parked there and walked over here and ran back to his car and drove off.”

“I don’t think I could have overpowered him by myself,” Leachman said. “She did everything she was supposed to do. She knew he wasn’t supposed to be in my house and I just love her. I’m so thankful for her.”

Leachman has since installed motion detectors and security cameras outside her home.

Layla was adopted by Leachman two years ago. At the time, she was malnourished and ridden with fleas and ticks.

“We’re together all the time. Very attached,” Leachman said. “I rescued her and then she rescued me.”

Police are still looking for the intruder, who Leachman described as a man with a buzz-style hair cut, in his mid-30s and around 6 feet tall.

