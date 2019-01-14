Woman's 90 birthday candles set off fire alarm

A woman’s 90th birthday celebration will be one that won’t be forgotten quickly.
That’s because the smoke from her birthday cake candles set off the fire alarm at a Lions Club in Ocean City, New Jersey, the Salisbury Daily Times reported.
Officials at the Ocean City Fire Department posted their call to Facebook, along with a photo of 90-year-old Gladys Birmingham and her potential rescuers. The photo’s frame included the words “birthday squad.”
After the fire crew made sure there was no danger to the festivities, they joined Gladys for her big night, the newspaper reported.
