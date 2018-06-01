  • Woman wins $1 million from Florida Lottery scratch-off game

    By: ActionNewsJax.com

    LAKE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman won a $1 million prize after playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, officials said Thursday.

    Thomacia Rowe, 40, of Lake City, won the prize after buying a $10,000,000 World Class Cash scratch-off ticket from a convenience store in Lake City, according to Florida Lottery officials.

    She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $748,000.

    Rowe bought her winning scratch-off ticket from Fast Track Foods, located at 923 Southeast State Road 100 in Lake City, officials said.

    The $25 game features more than $549 million in total cash prizes, including two top prizes of $10 million and 46 prizes of $1 million. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.89. 

    The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

