Woman wins $1 million from Florida Lottery scratch-off game

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman won a $1 million prize after playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, officials said Thursday.
Thomacia Rowe, 40, of Lake City, won the prize after buying a $10,000,000 World Class Cash scratch-off ticket from a convenience store in Lake City, according to Florida Lottery officials.
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $748,000.
Rowe bought her winning scratch-off ticket from Fast Track Foods, located at 923 Southeast State Road 100 in Lake City, officials said.
The $25 game features more than $549 million in total cash prizes, including two top prizes of $10 million and 46 prizes of $1 million. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.89.
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
