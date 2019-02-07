Woman whose body was found in suitcase ID'd

GREENWICH, Conn. - Police now know whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase.
Greenwich police said the victim was Valerie Reyes, 24, of New Rochelle, New York, WABC reported.
She had been reported missing last month, after being last seen on Jan. 29. Her family was told of the identification Wednesday night, the Greenwich Time reported.
Reyes’ body was found with her hands and feet bound inside a suitcase along a road in Greenwich, Connecticut.
She was found by a highway worker for the town who is now under investigation for taking photos of her body and sending them to acquaintances, WABC reported.
Greenwich First Selectman Peter Tesei confirmed the investigation into the worker to the Hartford Courant.
#MissingPerson Have you seen VALERIE REYES? 5' 3", black hair, brown eyes, 1/2 sleeve tattoo on left arm. Last seen wearing a green coat, black jeans, and black shoes. Suffers from anxiety and depression. pic.twitter.com/vxvXi40fiV— NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) January 31, 2019
“It’s an egregious lack of judgement and sensitivity to the situation. That’s someone’s wife, daughter, sister. To have done something like that shows a disregard for the decedent and their loved ones. It really is unconscionable,” Tesei, who serves as police commissioner for the town, told the Courant.
Police have not released a cause of death.
