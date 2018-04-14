  • Woman who took video of speeding school bus gets into crash

    By: Russell Colburn , ActionNewsJax.com

    A Florida woman who said she captured video of a school bus speeding with kids on board Thursday was involved in a crash with a school bus Friday morning.

    Michelle Fahy said the crash occurred at Westside High School in Jacksonville.

    Fahy said she got sandwiched between two school buses when she was trying to feed into traffic after dropping off her daughter.

    “They need to start being safe before they kill somebody,” Fahy said.

    On Thursday, Fahy shot video from behind the wheel.

    She said it shows a bus full of kids going 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.

    Duval County Public Schools and the bus company, Student Transportation of America, are now reviewing the video.

    “I’m getting ready to put cameras on my truck, and I’m going to be reporting everybody,” Fahy said.

    Court records show Fahy has had her own problems behind the wheel. Records show in the last three years, she’s had 11 civil traffic offenses and two criminal traffic offenses.

