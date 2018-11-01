Woman who plunged off road and crashed into tree found alive ... 6 days later

WICKENBURG, Ariz. - A woman was found six days after her car plunged off the road and landed 50 feet below atop a tree, highway officials said.
A 53-year-old woman was driving Oct. 12 when she lost control of her vehicle and broke through a fence before landing in a tree, officials said.
The woman was found Oct. 18 when a crew with the Arizona Department of Transportation and a rancher found the broken fence and saw the vehicle in the tree.
TRENDING STORIES:
Rescuers tracked her footprints to a river bed, where they found the dehydrated woman, who was taken to a hospital.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}