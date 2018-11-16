Woman who needed soap cleans up with $200K lottery win

A North Carolina woman who forgot to buy soap while shopping decided to buy a lottery ticket when she walked back into the store.
Doralee Preston-Price cleaned up big time, winning $200,000 on a holiday scratch-off ticket, WRAL reported.
While driving home after shopping, the Fayetteville resident realized she didn’t buy soap, the television station reported.
“I figured it would be cheaper to go to the Dollar Tree nearby (to get the soap),” she said. “They were closed, so instead I went back to Food Lion.”
Preston-Price did not immediately scratch off the winning ticket she bought Monday, leaving it in her purse for a few days. She said that Wednesday. She was folding laundry and watching a movie when she remembered that she had the scratch-offs and a $5 Mega Bucks ticket, the television station reported.
“I scratched the first ticket and didn’t win anything. I scratched this ticket and got through the first row but went back to watching the movie because it was a dance scene,” Preston-Price told the Fayetteville Observer. “I almost threw the ticket away, but then something just said, ‘Look back down.’”
Preston-Price did, and called her mother to confirm that she had the winning numbers. Assured that the ticket was a winner, Preston-Price and her mother drove to lottery headquarters in Raleigh to validate the ticket, WRAL reported.
After taxes, Preston-Price will take home $141,003, the television station reported.
She said she planned to use some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise with her husband and son.
