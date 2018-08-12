0 Woman used identical twin's name during drug arrest, sister claims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An apparent case of mistaken identity has a Tennessee woman fighting mad.

If you look up her name, search results say she was recently arrested on drug charges in Memphis, but she says she has never been arrested.

Tarnesha Lee spoke with WHBQ on Saturday, but jail records say she was locked up at the time.

An affidavit showed that Lee was arrested early Saturday after Memphis police said they searched a motel room and found 28 ecstasy pills.

She’s charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. “I have a professional career, I don’t need my name slandered like this,” Lee said.

Here’s the problem: Lee has an identical twin sister, Myesha Brown. Lee said Brown has a rap sheet and was actually the one arrested, but she gave officers her sister’s name because she had warrants out for her.

"She’s constantly using my name, and they’re telling me there’s no way they can clear it out," Lee said.

Lee said police must not have even checked Brown’s ID when she was arrested.

“Any proof that’s her name before you just use my name on a felony charge like this, that’s not fair,” Lee told WHBQ.

Lee said she’s been frantically trying to get the problem fixed. She made calls and went to the Police Department and jail.

She said she showed her driver’s license, credit cards, insurance cards and even a marriage license as proof of who she is.

But Lee claims she was told nothing could be done until Monday, and she may have to go to court to clear things up.

"They should be changing in the system, but I’m getting the runaround saying there’s nothing they can do right now," Lee said.

So while Lee said she’s angry with her sister for creating this mess in the first place, she’s even more upset that no one is helping her fix it.

"All I want them to do is go ahead and clear my name so I can move past this,” Lee said.

Lee said her sister has used her name when she was arrested three other times in Mississippi, but Lee was able to clear that up right away.

WHBQ asked Memphis police and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for comment but hasn't heard back.

