  • Woman turns $18 bet on Kentucky Derby into $1.2 million win

    SELMA, Texas - A Texas woman turned an $18 bet on the Kentucky Derby into a $1.2 million payout. 

    The Retama Park Race Track, said the woman, who did not want to be identified, picked the top five horses in order of their finish in the 144th Kentucky Derbyaccording to KSAT

    Justify, the race favorite, won under sloppy track conditions at Churchill Downs. Good Magic was second and Audible third, according to the Kentucky Derby.

    The woman’s winnings are nearly the same as the unbeaten colt, who brought in $1.24 million with his win, according to KSAT.

