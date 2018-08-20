Woman treads water for 10 hours after falling off cruise ship

A passenger on a cruise ship sailing the Adriatic Sea survived falling off the Norwegian Cruise Line ship and treading water for 10 hours.
Kay Longstaff, was a passenger from Britain and was taken to Croatia for medical treatment, the BBC reported.
She is listed in stable condition, according to the cruise company, NBC News reported.
Longstaff, who is 46 years old, fell from the Norwegian Star about 59 miles from the Croatian coast just before midnight Saturday morning. She was pulled from the water Sunday morning, not far from where it was believed she fell overboard, CBS News reported.
She spoke to the country’s state television, HRT.
“I fell off the back of the Norwegian Star and I was in the water for 10 hours, so these wonderful guys rescued me,” Longstaff told HRT.
Longstaff told The Sun that she was able to survive because she is fit from doing yoga and she sang to stop feeling the cold.
The ship was on its way to Venice, the BBC reported.
