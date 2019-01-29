Woman trapped in elevator for almost 3 days, finally rescued Monday morning

NEW YORK, N.Y. - A woman trapped on an elevator in a Manhattan townhouse for three days, was finally rescued Monday morning when the owners returned from a weekend away.
The women appeared to be in good condition, but was taken to a hospital anyway for an assessment, The New York Times reported.
The unidentified victim worked for the homeowners and was stuck between the second and third floors Friday evening as she was trying to leave her job.
When the homeowners, Warren and Harriet Stephens, returned Monday morning just after 10 a.m. and realized the situation, they called for help.
Firefighters forced opened the elevator doors and took the victim out on a stretcher, the Times reported.
The Stephens released a statement Monday confirming the woman was a longtime employee and that a family member had accompanied her to the hospital where she was “doing well.”
“The cause of this unfortunate incident is being investigated,” the statement said, according to the Times, “and appropriate measures will be taken to ensure that something like this never happens again.”
A city inspection of the elevator last July found no violations.
