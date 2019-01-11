Woman told to clean up bench memorial to slain son

A Minnesota woman is angry that city officials in Richfield wanted her to remove memorials left at a bench honoring her son, who was killed in 2017.
"To say it looked like trash was very hurtful," Cynthia Kuntz told KARE. “It just reminds people of what a great person he was.”
Jonathan O’Shaugnessy, 24, was killed July 3, 2017, while he was walking home from a holiday gathering near his home, the television station reported.
His murder has not been solved.
“It’s so hard not having any answers,” Kuntz told KARE.
Richfield officials helped the family build a bench to honor O’Shaugnessy’s memory, but more than half a dozen complaints emerged about the pile of tributes, flowers and stuffed animals, the television station reported.
City officials gave Kuntz until Monday to clean the area.
“I was out there with an ax on the deadline, chopping at the frozen ground, getting the stuff out that I could,” Kuntz told KARE.
Kuntz said she reached a compromise with the new mayor and city manager of Richfield that will allow the remaining tributes to stay at the site until spring, the television station reported.
