0 Woman survives truck crashing through her house as she napped on couch

TEMPLETON, Mass. - A nap turned into a nightmare for a woman in Massachusetts, as she woke up to a pickup truck flying past her face.

The homeowner in Templeton was napping on a couch, and without notice was rocked out of a deep sleep by a pickup truck that came crashing through one side of the home and out the other, missing her head by just about 6 inches.

"I heard a loud bang and I woke up and saw the truck in my living room," Tracy Samuels said. "Six inches to the left, 6 inches to the right could’ve taken me out completely."

"I was like, 'Oh my God,’” she said.

Samuels clung to her couch as the truck bulldozed through the wall closest to her head and barreled by, bringing down everything in its path.

"It came fully out the other side. It pulled the whole wall with it. Everything that was there, the Christmas tree, presents, right out through the other wall," Samuels said.

After witnessing the crash that wiped out the first floor of her home, Samuels sprang onto her feet and stumbled upon the driver -- whose truck was stopped by a parked car outside.

"He saw me and was like, 'Oh my God, are you OK?' I’m like, ‘I’m fine. Are you OK?' At that point I didn’t think it had set in, of what really happened," she said.

“He was like, oh my god, are you okay?” School bus driver napping at Templeton home in between routes describes destructive & dangerous wake up call #Boston25 after @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/C2McKoTxW8 — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) December 14, 2018

The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Investigators still aren’t sure what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, and at this time, no charges have been filed.

Seeing a pillow she had been sleeping with, swept up and sitting outside after the impact, brought it all home.

Samuels, who works as a bus driver, was just trying to get a nap in between routes. She now realizes that it could’ve been her last.

"I’m counting my lucky stars and thanking God we’re all still alive. Right now the only thing that matters is family," she said.

Her husband, Jason Samuels, is also grateful.

“I’m amazed is a better way to put it. There’s not a scratch on her. Thank God," he said.

"THANK GOD I'M STILL HERE."

The nap that was interrupted by a Ford F-350 in Templeton today.@DrewKaredes spoke to the woman who woke up to a truck driving past her in her living room tonight after @NFLonFOX on #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/mJae3CiAt5 — Matthew Touchette (@matt_touchette) December 14, 2018

