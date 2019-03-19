Woman sues Olive Garden, claims stuffed mushrooms burned her throat

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Texas woman is suing a Fort Worth Olive Garden restaurant over a stuffed mushroom appetizer she claims burned her throat.
Danny Howard filed the lawsuit earlier this month, alleging that she suffered severe burns and even stopped breathing in August 2017 when the hot mushrooms she ordered lodged in her throat, the Star-Telegram reported.
Howard contends the wait staff did not warn her how hot the mushrooms were.
Olive Garden customer sues restaurant claiming stuffed mushrooms caused severe burns to throat https://t.co/Vw74qoShzB pic.twitter.com/bL6Ke9N2Gi— Melissa Pedersen (@MelissaPederse) March 14, 2019
She said she was forced to call 911 while on her way to see a doctor over the throat burns and was eventually admitted to Parkland Hospital’s Burn Unit.
She is seeking $200,000 to $1 million in damages, the newspaper reported.
Olive Garden has not commented on the case.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}