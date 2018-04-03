  • Woman stole more than $1,700 in goods from Toys 'R' Us, deputies say

    Toys ‘R’ Us is having a clearance sale after declaring bankruptcy last month, but that didn’t stop a Florida woman from using the five-finger discount, deputies said.

    Ishella Silvena Richards, 30, of Deerfield Beach, loaded up her cart full of $1,700 worth of toys from the Jensen Beach store before walking out the door, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page

    Employees tried to stop her, but she reportedly ran to the parking lot, loaded up her SUV and sped down U.S. 1, the sheriff’s office said. 

    Deputies spotted Richards, who then tried to outrace them. Once Richards was stopped, she was handcuffed and taken to the Martin County Jail. 

    Deputies said the exact total of the toys equaled $1,797. 

    Richards was arrested on charges of grand theft and fleeing and eluding. Her bond was set at $10,000. 

