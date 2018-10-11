0 Woman stabbed friend at haunted house with what she thought was prop knife, victim says

Sometimes the props used in haunted houses look real and sometimes they don’t. But in the case of a woman in Nashville, the knife she was handed --thinking it was fake -- was in fact a real knife that she used to stab her friend.

The group of four friends went to Nashville Nightmare Halloween haunted house. They were walking into the attraction when a stranger walked up to them. They thought the man was an employee, Fox News reported. He handed the one woman a knife, after he asked her if her male friend was bothering her, but used vulgar terms. She said yes, her friend had been bothering her, thinking the man was just role-playing.

The group thought the knife the man handed her was fake. He had told her to stab at her friend, so she did, The Tennessean reported.

“Keep in mind, we’d been chased by chainsaws, holding other weapons, all kinds of stuff all night, and it was all fake,” James Yochim told The Tennessean. Yochim is the man who was stabbed.

When she pulled the knife away, she noticed blood and a cut on her friend’s shirt and blood coming from his arm.

The man who gave the woman the knife said he didn’t know the knife was sharp and that he was sorry, Yochim told the paper.

Yochim was treated at a local hospital for a “severe laceration” on his arm.

The others in the group, including the victim, told police the woman didn’t intend to hurt anyone. She has not been charged, Fox News reported.

